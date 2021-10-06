JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,392,308 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 253.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.03% of nCino worth $116,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nCino by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,835. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,929. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

