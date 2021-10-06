JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,887 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.45% of AutoNation worth $98,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.23. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,164. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,461 shares of company stock valued at $94,107,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

