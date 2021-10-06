Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Declares Dividend of GBX 19

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JDG traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,660 ($100.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324. The stock has a market cap of £483.81 million and a PE ratio of 47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 4,918 ($64.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,100 ($105.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,932.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,408.96.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.