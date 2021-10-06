Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 13,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,513. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

