Kapil Agrawal Sells 2,342 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $15,286.72.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

