KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $536,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93,898.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,720.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 386,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 56,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

