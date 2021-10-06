Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 504 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $782.91. The company had a trading volume of 693,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,653,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.09 billion, a PE ratio of 408.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $725.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

