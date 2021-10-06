Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of The India Fund worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

