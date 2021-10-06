Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.37. 5,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,670. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.64 and a one year high of $195.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

