Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.86.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.84. 4,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

