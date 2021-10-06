KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. KB Home reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

