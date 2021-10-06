Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 2.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jabil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 799,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,129. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

