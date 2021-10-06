Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 331.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 116.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. 224,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

