Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMPR. TheStreet cut Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,003. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

