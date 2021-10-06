Keybank National Association OH Acquires 405 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.56. 2,613,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,602,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

