Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 27,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,490. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

