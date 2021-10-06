Keybank National Association OH Buys New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.94. 13,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,736. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

