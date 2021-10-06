Keybank National Association OH Has $649,000 Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

