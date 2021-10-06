Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.19. 4,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,562. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

