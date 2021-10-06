KeyCorp Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $459,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

