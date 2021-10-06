KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after buying an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.