Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 17,319 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 58.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 0.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.