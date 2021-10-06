Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 757 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.06. 8,507,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,222. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.