Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.70 Per Share

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keywords Studios stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,900 ($37.89). 103,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,599. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.63. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,009.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,752.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

KWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

