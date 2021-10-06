Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

KZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

KZR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.