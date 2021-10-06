Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of Kilroy Realty worth $59,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,376. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

