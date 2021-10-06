Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 88,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

