Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.92. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.