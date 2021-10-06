Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.48

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €88.48 ($104.09) and last traded at €89.88 ($105.74), with a volume of 159258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €89.56 ($105.36).

A number of research analysts have commented on KBX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.82 ($123.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.28.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

