Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Knowles worth $328,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

KN stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

