Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

