Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Kronos Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $39,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 117,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

