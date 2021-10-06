Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KYOCY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 13,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. Kyocera has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $69.67.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.