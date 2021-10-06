La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.97. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,729 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
