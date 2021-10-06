La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.97. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,729 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

