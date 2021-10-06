Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.