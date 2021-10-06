Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Down 5.7%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.09. 66,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 126,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

