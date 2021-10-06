Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $401.48. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.50 and a 200 day moving average of $434.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

