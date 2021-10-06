Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of 21Vianet Group worth $34,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after buying an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 18,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,427. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

