Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 623.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 156,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.28.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 70,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,979. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

