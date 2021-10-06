Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 112,720 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 112,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.67. 290,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

