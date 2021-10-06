Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,038 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,594,000 after acquiring an additional 92,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.29. 38,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,790. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

