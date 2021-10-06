Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Sensata Technologies worth $54,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,579,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 3,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.