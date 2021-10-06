Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,000 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $56,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.74. 919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,100. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.