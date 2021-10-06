Legal & General Group Plc Has $61.93 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,166,441 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $61,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 277,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.