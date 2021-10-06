Legal & General Group Plc Has $63.72 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.81% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $63,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,876,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 114,972 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 13,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

