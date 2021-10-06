Legal & General Group Plc Has $69.85 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $69,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

GL traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. 3,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

