LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

