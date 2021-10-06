Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $30.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

