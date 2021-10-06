Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 153918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$252.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

