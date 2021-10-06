Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.73. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,277 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
