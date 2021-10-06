Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.73. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

